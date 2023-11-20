Packers sign Patrick Taylor to active roster, James Robinson to practice squad

With running backs Aaron Jones and Emanuel Wilson dealing with injuries, the Packers have made a couple of roster moves at the position.

Green Bay has signed Patrick Taylor to the 53-man roster off of New England's practice squad. Taylor returns to the Packers after they let him go last month.

In four games for Green Bay this year, he's rushed for 31 yards on 11 carries and caught five passes for 28 yards. Taylor also played significant special teams snaps.

The Packers also signed James Robinson to their practice squad, bringing him back to the club after they'd released him from the unit earlier this month. Last season, Robinson rushed for 425 yards with three touchdowns in 11 games between the Jaguars and Jets.

Jones has a knee injury and Wilson has a shoulder injury. With the Packers playing the Lions on Thursday, the Packers estimated neither would have been able to practice on Monday.

Green Bay released safety Dallin Leavitt to make room on the 53-man roster and released linebacker Christian Young from the practice squad to have a space for Robinson.