Packers sign OL Ben Braden from practice squad to replace Elgton Jenkins

The Green Bay Packers made a roster move on Tuesday in response to Elgton Jenkins’ season-ending knee injury. The team placed Jenkins on injured reserve and signed offensive lineman Ben Braden from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Jenkins tore his ACL during Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings and will miss the rest of the season.

Braden, who has been on the practice squad all season, played in three games as a gameday elevation this season. He was on the field for 27 special teams snaps in games against the Cincinnati Bengals, Washington Football Team and Arizona Cardinals.

An undrafted free agent from Michigan, Braden has played in 10 career games, including three with the New York Jets before arriving in Green Bay. He was originally signed by the Packers in October of 2020.

Braden played 154 total snaps at three different positions (left guard, right guard and right tackle) for the Packers over three preseason games. He allowed five total pressures and one sack, per Pro Football Focus.

