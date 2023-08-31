Packers sign LS Matt Orzech, put OL Luke Tenuta on IR

The Packers continued shuffling the pieces of their 53-man roster on Thursday.

The team announced the signing of long snapper Matt Orzech. Offensive lineman Luke Tenuta was placed on injured reserve to clear space for Orzech.

Orzech spent the offseason with the Packers before being released on Tuesday. He played in every game for the Rams the last two seasons and was also the long snapper for the Jaguars during the 2019 season.

Tenuta will be eligible to return during the season, but must miss at least four games after going on the list. He appeared in three games with the Packers last season.