Packers sign long snapper, providing competition for Hunter Bradley

The Green Bay Packers now have competition at all three specialist positions.

The team announced the signing of long snapper Joe Fortunato on Wednesday. An undrafted free agent out of Delaware in 2017, Fortunato has spent time with the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys in the NFL.

The Packers now have two players at kicker, punter and long snapper.

JJ Molson will compete with Mason Crosby at kicker, Ryan Winslow will compete with JK Scott at punter and now Fortunato will compete with Hunter Bradley at long snapper.

New special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton stressed competition during his introductory press conference last month, especially at punter and long snapper. Scott and Bradley both struggled with consistency during the 2020 season.

“They both know they have to be more consistent in the things that we need them to do to be successful,” Drayton said. “They understand their backs are against the wall.”

