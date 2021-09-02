Packers sign new long snapper to practice squad, release DL Willington Previlon

The Green Bay Packers might be sticking with Hunter Bradley as the only long snapper on the roster, but he’ll have competition from a newcomer on the practice squad.

The Packers announced the signing of Steven Wirtel, an undrafted free agent from Iowa State.

To make room for Wirtel on the 16-player practice squad, the Packers released defensive lineman Willington Previlon.

Wirtel spent last year on the practice squad of the Detroit Lions. He was with the Los Angeles Rams – and new punter Corey Bojorquez – this summer.

General manager Brian Gutekunst confirmed Wednesday that the Packers would be sticking with Bradley as the team’s long snapper. Wirtel provides competition – and some insurance – behind him.

Wirtel appeared in 51 games as a long snapper at Iowa State. In 2019, he was named a finalist for the Patrick Mannely Award, which is given to the nation’s best long snapper. He was also named to the Big 12 first team by Phil Steele during each of his final three seasons, and he was invited to the 2019 Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine.

Previlon spent all of last season on the Packers practice squad and was signed back on Wednesday after being waived on Tuesday.

Detroit Lions long snapper Steven Wirtel (49) snaps the ball to holder Arryn Siposs during an NFL football camp practice, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Allen Park, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

List