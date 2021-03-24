Packers sign long snapper Joe Fortunato

The Packers have been relatively quiet since the new league year began last week. But they did make a move on Wednesday.

Green Bay has signed long snapper Joe Fortunato, the club announced. Fortunato entered the league as an undrafted free agent in out of the University of Delaware in 2017. He also spent time with the Cowboys in 2020, though he never snapped in a game.

Fortunato appears to be training camp competition for Green Bay’s current long snapper, Hunter Bradley. Bradley has been with the Packers since 2018.

