Packers re-sign linebacker/special teamer Eric Wilson

The Green Bay Packers announced the re-signing of linebacker and core special teamer Eric Wilson on Saturday.

Wilson arrived in Green Bay from the Saints practice squad in October of last season. Over 13 games, he led the Packers in special teams tackles (13) and special teams grade at Pro Football Focus. Wilson was on the field for 197 special teams snaps and 60 defensive snaps in 2022.

The 28-year-old has played in 91 career games and seen action on over 1,300 special teams snaps.

Wilson’s re-signing is the latest in an offseason dedicated to special teams. The Packers re-signed returner Keisean Nixon, tight end Tyler Davis, cornerback Corey Ballentine, safety Rudy Ford and now Wilson, while also signing long snapper Matt Orzech and safety Tarvarius Moore.

Wilson figures to remain a core special teamer for Rich Bisaccia while providing experienced depth behind starters De’Vondre Campbell and Quay Walker at linebacker. Wilson and Isaiah McDuffie will be the likely backups in 2023.

Wilson, an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati, previously played for the Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans.

