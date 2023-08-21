Packers sign LB Marvin Pierre

The Packers have added a linebacker.

Green Bay signed undrafted rookie Marvin Pierre, the team announced on Monday.

Pierre initially joined the Cardinals in the spring, but he was cut back in June. He spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons at Kent Stete, appearing in 25 games. He tallied 149 total tackles, with 11 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, an interception, and two forced fumbles.

As a corresponding roster move, Green Bay placed tight end Tyler Davis on injured reserve on Monday. He suffered a torn ACL earlier this month.