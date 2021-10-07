Packers sign LB Jaylon Smith to one-year deal

The Green Bay Packers agreed to a one-year deal with linebacker Jaylon Smith, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Smith, who has three straight seasons with at least 100 tackles, was released by the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday. He’ll add depth at linebacker and a potential starter alongside De’Vondre Campbell in the middle of the Packers defense.

Smith played 156 snaps during the Cowboys’ first four games but was steadily losing playing time. He was on the field for just 28 snaps during last week’s win over the Carolina Panthers.

Between 2018 and 2020, Smith delivered 417 tackles, two interceptions, 18 pass breakups, four forced fumbles and 8.0 sacks while playing in all 48 games.

Smith has been available in all 68 games over the last five seasons, playing almost 3,800 total snaps on defense.

Smith was a top prospect in the 2016 draft but a significant knee injury dropped him to the second round. He missed his rookie season but returned in 2017 to become a productive linebacker for the Cowboys.

