Packers sign Lane Taylor to contract extension

The Packers made headlines before the start of last season when they parted ways with guard Josh Sitton and handed his job on the left side to Lane Taylor.

Taylor’s in the headlines on Monday, but for a very different reason. The Packers announced that they have signed Taylor to a contract extension.

Neither financial terms nor the length of the deal were in Green Bay’s announcement.

Taylor signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and has played in 46 games over the last four seasons. He made two starts in 2015 and was one of three linemen to start every game for the Packers last year. If all goes well, the contract extension sets him up to continue holding down a spot in the starting lineup beyond 2017.