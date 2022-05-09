Packers sign Kobe Jones, Rasheed Walker

The Packers have signed one of their draft picks and a tryout player who participated in their rookie minicamp over the weekend.

Green Bay announced seventh-round pick Rasheed Walker has signed his standard four-year deal. And the club has added linebacker Kobe Jones.

Walker was the 249th overall pick of the draft out of Penn State and the 10th of Green Bay’s 11 selections in 2022. He is the eighth draftee to sign with the Packers after the club had seven sign last week.

Jones entered the league as an undrafted free agent last year with the Falcons, but was released at the end of the preseason. He then spent time on the Dolphins’ practice squad and was with the Titans earlier this offseason.

