Packers sign K Ramiz Ahmed, release K Gabe Brkic

An injury and inconsistency forced the Green Bay Packers to make a change at kicker after Friday night’s preseason opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Packers released rookie kicker Gabe Brkic and signed kicker Ramiz Ahmed on Sunday.

Coach Matt LaFleur said Brkic “tweaked” his hamstring during pre-game warmups in San Francisco on Friday night. Although Brkic made all three extra points, he was limited on kickoffs and later shanked a field goal attempt wide left.

With Mason Crosby still on the PUP list with a knee injury, the Packers had to make a move for a second kicker, so Ahmed was picked from the free-agent list to replace Brkic on the 90-man roster.

Ahmed was an undrafted free agent out of Nevada in 2020 who spent some time with the Chicago Bears as a rookie. Earlier this year, Ahmed made 14 of 22 field goals (63.6 percent) as a member of the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL. At Nevada, Ahmed made 15 of 20 field goals.

