Packers re-sign Justin Hollins, waive Patrick Taylor

As the Packers enter their Week 6 bye, they have made a couple of roster moves.

Green Bay has re-signed linebacker Justin Hollins and waived running back Patrick Taylor, per the transaction wire.

Hollins was released on Monday to make room for Taylor on the active roster. The Packers were down a running back with Aaron Jones missing the contest against the Raiders due to injury.

Taylor had a pair of carries for 2 yards and caught two passes for 5 yards on Monday.

Hollins has recorded nine total tackles in four games for Green Bay this season.

Taylor had been on Green Bay's practice squad before Monday night and could rejoin that group this week.