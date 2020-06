The Packers signed another one of their draft picks, who was part of an effort to add line depth.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Packers signed sixth-round pick Jon Runyan Jr. to his rookie deal.

He’s the son of longtime NFL tackle Jon Runyan, and one of three linemen the Packers picked in the sixth round.

They’ve now signed four of their nine picks.

Packers sign Jon Runyan Jr. to rookie deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk