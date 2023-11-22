Packers sign James Robinson to active roster ahead of Thanksgiving at Detroit

Running back James Robinson is set to make his Packers debut on Thanksgiving against the Lions.

The Packers announced today that they have signed James Robinson from the practice squad to the active roster. He'll likely play tomorrow in Detroit with running backs Aaron Jones and Emanuel Wilson both out.

As an undrafted rookie out of Illinois State in 2020, Robinson burst onto the scene by topping 1,000 rushing yards with the Jaguars in 2020. But he saw less playing time in 2021 and his season was cut short by a torn Achilles tendon, and in 2022 the Jaguars traded him to the Jets. After playing sparingly with the Jets he has spent time with the Patriots, Giants and Packers this year but has yet to play in a game this season.

The Packers also signed wide receiver Bo Melton from the practice squad to the active roster, placed Wilson and tight end Luke Musgrave on injured reserve, and elevated fullback Henry Pearson and safety Benny Sapp III to the active roster for Thanksgiving.