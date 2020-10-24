Packers sign James Burgess, activate Kamal Martin from IR

The Packers signed linebacker James Burgess from the Falcons’ practice squad Saturday, the team announced.

They placed him on the exempt/commissioner permission list.

Burgess has played 27 games with 21 starts in stints with the Browns and Jets.

The Packers announced several other moves Saturday, including activating linebacker Kamal Martin from injured reserve.

Martin, a 2020 fifth-round choice, went on injured reserve Sept. 7 after undergoing surgery for a torn meniscus.

Green Bay also signed guard Ben Braden and defensive lineman Billy Winn to the active roster from the practice squad. It elevated safety Henry Black and running back Dexter Williams from the practice squad to the active roster for game day.

