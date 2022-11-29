Packers sign S Innis Gaines from practice squad to replace S Johnathan Abram

The Green Bay Packers made a roster change at safety on Tuesday, waiving Johnathan Abram from the 53-man roster to make room for Innis Gaines, who was signed from the practice squad.

Abram’s release was reported earlier Tuesday.

Gaines was elevated to the gameday roster for Week 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles while Abram, who was claimed off waivers from the Raiders 18 days ago, was inactive as a healthy scratch.

Gaines (6-2, 207) played 18 special teams snaps against the Eagles. He was also elevated from the practice squad to the gameday roster for Week 8 in Buffalo where he played eight special teams snaps.

General manager Brian Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur must have liked what they saw from Gaines as a blocker and coverage player on special teams in Philadelphia and felt he deserved the activation.

The Packers now have Gaines, Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage, Rudy Ford, Dallin Leavitt and rookie Tariq Carpenter available at safety on the 53-man roster.

Abram played in two games for the Packers, seeing action on one defensive snap and 18 special teams snaps.

The Packers also signed tight end Nick Guggemos to the practice squad. An undrafted free agent out of St. Thomas (MN) in 2021, Guggemos has spent time with the Seattle Seahawks, Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns at the NFL level.

Related

Packers waiving safety Johnathan Abram

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire