News emerged earlier on Tuesday that the Packers were waiving safety Johnathan Abram. Now Green Bay has dropped word of its corresponding roster move.

The Packers have signed safety Innis Gaines to the active roster from their practice squad.

Gaines appeared in two games this season for Green Bay, playing 27 special teams snaps. He also played in one game for the club in 2021.

Abram had played just one defensive snap in his two games for the Packers against Dallas and Tennessee. He was inactive for the team’s game against the Eagles in Week 12.

Green Bay also announced that the club has signed Nick Guggemos to its practice squad. He’s previously spent time with Seattle, Washington, and Cleveland.

Packers sign Innis Gaines to 53-man roster originally appeared on Pro Football Talk