Packers sign Ibraheim Campbell, release Corey Grant

The Packers released running back Corey Grant only 13 days after signing him.

Grant spent four years in Jacksonville, three of which entailed working with now-Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

The Jaguars placed him on injured reserve after five games last year with a Lisfranc injury. In 38 games, Grant has 454 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

The Packers signed safety Ibraheim Campbell, who saw action in three games for the team last season.

He registered 20 tackles, a forced fumble and a pass breakup in 2018 before being placed on injured reserve Dec. 4 with a knee injury.

Campbell entered the league as a fourth-round pick of the Browns. He also has spent time with teh Texans, Jets and Cowboys.

The Packers also announced they waived linebacker Kendall Donnerson with an injury designation.