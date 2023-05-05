Packers sign fourth-rounder Colby Wooden, seven other draft picks

The Packers announced the signing of eight draft picks on Friday afternoon.

All eight of the picks came on the final day of the draft and all signed four-year contracts. The top pick to sign his deal is fourth-round defensive lineman Colby Wooden.

Wooden had 45 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries while at Auburn last season.

Fifth-round quarterback Sean Clifford’s deal was also one of the ones announced on Friday. Pacts for Clifford and seventh-round wideout Grant DuBose were reported on Thursday, but DuBose’s deal has not been made official.

Fifth-round wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks, sixth-round defensive lineman Karl Brooks, sixth-round kicker Anders Carlson, seventh-round cornerback Carrington Valentine, seventh-round running back Lew Nichols, and seventh-round safety Anthony Johnson Jr. are the others to sign with the team.

