Packers sign former Titans OT Andre Dillard

Former Tennessee Titans left tackle Andre Dillard has found a new home with the Green Bay Packers. The team announced on Thursday that it has signed Dillard, but the length and financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Originally a first-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019, Dillard signed a three-year, $29 million deal with the Titans last offseason after Philly didn’t retain him. The deal proved to be disastrous for Tennessee.

Dillard appeared in 10 games as Tennessee’s blindside protector and gave up a league-high 12 sacks and surrendered 41 total pressures. He was benched on multiple occasions because of his putrid play.

While it took much longer than expected, the Titans finally cut Dillard back in March, absorbing a dead-cap hit of $7.7 million this year while only saving $2.8 million.

It remains to be seen how Dillard will fit with the Packers, but after what we saw in 2023, they better hope he doesn’t see the light of day upfront.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire