Packers sign former Texans safety Jonathan Owens

The Green Bay Packers signed former Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens, who played four seasons for the Texans and started all 17 games for Houston last season.

The signing of the 27-year-old was made Friday.

Owens (5-11, 200) is the husband of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, who posted photos of Owens signing with the Packers in Green Bay on her official Instagram account.

Owens entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent signing out of Missouri Western St. He’s played in 31 games and made 19 starts over four seasons. Owens has 1,150 career snaps on defense and 283 on special teams.

Owens finished second on the Texans defense with 971 snaps played and 125 total tackles in 2022. He also broke up four passes and registered 1.0 sacks.

According to PFF, Owens missed 11 tackles and received poor overall grades against the run and in coverage last season, although his missed tackle percentage was under 9.0 and he didn’t commit a single penalty. PFF credited him with giving up three touchdown passes and a passer rating of 124.8 in coverage. He also tallied 14 stops.

In Green Bay, Owens will get a chance to compete to start at safety, where the Packers lack starting-caliber talent entering 2023. The position now features Owens, Darnell Savage, Rudy Ford, Innis Gaines, Tarvarius Moore, Dallin Leavitt, James Wiggins and rookies Anthony Johnson Jr. and Benny Sapp.

It’s unclear what the signing of Owens means for Adrian Amos, who remains a free agent. The door on his return to the Packers could be closing.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire