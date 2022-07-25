Packers sign former Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt

The Green Bay Packers filled their 90-man roster by signing former Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt on Monday.

Leavitt, an undrafted free agent out of Utah State, played in 42 games for the Raiders between 2018 and 2021. He produced 56 total tackles and two fumble recoveries, including 24 tackles on special teams. Last season, he led the Raiders in special teams tackles.

Leavitt, who turns 28 next month, was released by the Raiders on July 20.

Over 42 games with the Raiders, Leavitt (5-10, 195) played 369 snaps on defense and 839 snaps on special teams, including career-highs of 249 defensive snaps and 348 special teams snaps last season.

Leavitt’s experience playing for new Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia almost certainly influenced the signing. In Green Bay, Leavitt will get a legitimate chance to win a backup job at safety and play multiple roles for Bisaccia on special teams.

Leavitt will wear No. 6 with the Packers.