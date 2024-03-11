Packers signing former Giant Xavier McKinney to four-year deal

Another former Giants player is off the board in free agency as safety Xavier McKinney agreed to a four-year contract with the Green Bay Packers worth $68 million.

The deal gives McKinney a $17 million AAV, although the 24-year-old will make $25 million in his first year in Green Bay, per NFL Network's Ian Rapaport.

McKinney spent his first four seasons in New York, as the Giants drafted him in the second round (No. 36 overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

During that time, the Alabama product played in 49 games (46 starts) for Big Blue from 2020 to 2023, amassing 279 total tackles (including six tackles for loss), 27 passes defended, nine interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 1.5 sacks and scoring one touchdown in his career.

McKinney had an impressive final season in New York, making all 17 starts and setting career-highs in combined tackles, passes defended and fumble recoveries.

In 2022, the safety injured his hand in an ATV accident during the team's bye week and missed the rest of the regular season, although he was able to return in time for the playoffs.