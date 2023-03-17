Packers sign former 49ers safety Tarvarius Moore

The Green Bay Packers announced the signing of former San Francisco 49ers safety Tarvarius Moore on Friday.

Moore, a third-round pick of the 49ers in the 2018 draft, is entering his sixth NFL season in 2023. He has played in 61 career games (13 starts).

Moore and long snapper Matt Orzech – a signing also announced on Friday – are the Packers’ first two outside free-agent additions of the 2023 league year.

Moore has played over 1,000 career snaps on special teams and has 26 career special teams tackles.

After starting eight games for the 49ers in 2020, Moore suffered a ruptured Achilles before the 2021 season and didn’t return until 2022. Last season, he played only 41 defensive snaps over 13 games.

In Super Bowl LIV, Moore intercepted Patrick Mahomes but also committed a pass interference penalty on Travis Kelce in the end zone. This past preseason, Moore gave up a long touchdown pass from Jordan Love to Romeo Doubs during the preseason.

Coming out of Southern Miss, Moore ran the 40-yard dash in 4.32 seconds, hit 38.5″ in the vertical leap, covered 11-1 in the broad jump and finished the three-cone drill in 6.95 seconds. His Relative Athletic Score was 9.22 out of 10.0.

Moore (6-1, 200) will have a chance to contribute right away in Green Bay, both at safety and on special teams. Adrian Amos, Rudy Ford and Dallin Leavitt remain free agents at the safety position.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire