The Packers signed linebacker Eric Wilson off the Saints’ practice squad, the team announced. He is the second player the Saints have lost off their practice squad this week as the Broncos agreed to terms with running back Latavius Murray on Monday.

Wilson, a sixth-year player out of the University of Cincinnati, originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Vikings in 2017.

He spent this past offseason with the Saints before being waived after training camp. He re-signed to the team’s practice squad for the first four weeks of the season.

In five seasons with the Vikings (2017-20), Eagles (2021) and Texans (2021), Wilson appeared in 78 regular-season games with 27 starts. He has 254 tackles, eight sacks, four interceptions, nine passes defensed, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

On special teams, he posted 26 tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, a blocked punt and a blocked extra point. He has also appeared in four postseason games with two starts, recording 13 tackles, a quarterback hit and a special teams tackle.

Packers sign Eric Wilson off Saints’ practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk