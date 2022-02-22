The Packers have added another kicker.

Per Field Yates of ESPN, Green Bay has signed Dominik Eberle.

Eberle has a history with new Packers special teams coach Rich Bisaccia. The kicker went undrafted after playing his collegiate ball at Utah State and signed with the Raiders for training camp and spent the 2020 season on the practice squad.

His one regular-season appearance came for the Texans in 2021, making 2-of-3 field goals and 5-of-5 extra points in Houston’s Week 16 victory over the Chargers.

With Eberle’s addition, the Packers now have three kickers on their offseason roster, including veteran Mason Crosby and J.J. Molson.

The Packers’ kicker since 2007, Crosby made 25-of-34 field goals and 49-of-51 extra points in 2021 while sending 46 percent of his kickoffs for touchbacks.

Packers sign Dominik Eberle originally appeared on Pro Football Talk