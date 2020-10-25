Packers sign DL Billy Winn, OL Ben Braden from practice squad

The Green Bay Packers addressed depth issues along both the offensive and defensive lines with a pair of additions from the team’s practice squad on Saturday.

The Packers signed veteran defensive lineman Billy Winn and offensive lineman Ben Braden from the practice squad to the 53-man roster on Saturday.

Winn will give the Packers extra depth up front on defense with Tyler Lancaster out on Sunday against the Houston Texans. Lancaster injured his shoulder during last week’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and didn’t practice this week.

Winn, who played in 68 games before arriving in Green Bay, was already elevated twice from the practice squad, meaning the Packers had to sign him to the roster to play him on Sunday. Winn previously was elevated to play against the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons, seeing 17 snaps in the two games. Teams are only allowed to elevate a player from the practice squad twice in a season.

Braden, who was on the Packers practice squad for two months last year, returned this week. His promotion to the active roster will help an offensive line that won’t have left tackle David Bakhtiari available against the Texans. Center Corey Linsley is also dealing with a back injury.

An undrafted free agent from Michigan, Braden played in three games during the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the New York Jets.

The Packers also activated rookie linebacker Kamal Martin from injured reserve, giving the roster a full 53 players.