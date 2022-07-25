The Raiders cut safety Dallin Leavitt last week. The Packers signed him Monday.

The team announced the signing.

Leavitt is following Packers special teams Rich Bisaccia from Las Vegas, where Bisaccia was interim head coach last season after Jon Gruden’s departure.

Leavitt signed a restricted free agent tender with the Raiders earlier this offseason that set him up to make $2.433 million this season, but the salary was not guaranteed.

He appeared in 42 games for the Raiders the past four seasons, playing 369 defensive snaps and 839 on special teams.

Leavitt recorded 56 tackles and two fumble recoveries while with the team.

Packers sign Dallin Leavitt originally appeared on Pro Football Talk