Packers re-sign cornerback/special teamer Corey Ballentine

The Green Bay Packers announced the re-signing of cornerback Corey Ballentine on Monday.

Ballentine, who originally joined the Packers practice squad in September, played in eight games and saw the field for 17 defensive snaps and 106 special teams snaps after his promotion to the 53-man roster in November.

Ballentine, 26, produced four special teams tackles and a forced fumble. He was on the field for over 50 percent of the Packers’ special teams snaps over the final eight games.

His return to Green Bay suggests the Packers believe he can continue producing as a core special teams member for coordinator Rich Bisaccia.

Ballentine’s only significant action on defense came during the fourth quarter of the Packers’ blowout win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17.

Ballentine entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick of the New York Giants in 2019. He has played in 40 career games and brings experience at cornerback, kickoff returner and on every special teams unit.

The Packers also announced the re-signing of safety Rudy Ford, which was reported last Friday.

