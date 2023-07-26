Packers sign Cody Chrest

The Packers signed receiver Cody Chrest on Wednesday, the team announced.

Chrest worked out for the Packers earlier this week.

The team waived/injured receiver Jeff Cotton in a corresponding move. He was on the Packers’ practice squad the final nine weeks of last season.

Chrest is a rookie out of Sam Houston State. He spent time with the Colts and Steelers this offseason.

After four seasons at Harvard, he played at Sam Houston State for three seasons. He earned second-team All-Western Athletic Conference honors his last two seasons.

