The Packers have taken care of business with one of their young receivers, but they may not be done at the position.

Green Bay signed second-round wideout Christian Watson, per Field Yates of ESPN. And the club has also brought in veteran John Brown for a workout.

Watson gets his standard four-year rookie contract after the team selected him at No. 34 overall in the spring. Watson will be one of the key pieces on the team’s offense, as the Packers try to replace receiver Davante Adams. Watson finished his collegiate career at North Dakota State with 105 catches for 2,140 yards with 14 touchdowns in 52 games.

With Watson’s deal done, the entire Packers’ 2022 draft class is now under contract.

Brown spent time with the Raiders, Broncos, Jaguars, and Buccaneers last season. But he did not make a catch in four regular season games.

In 2020, Brown had 33 catches for 458 yards with three touchdowns for the Bills. In 2019, Brown had 72 receptions for 1,060 yards with six TDs.

Packers sign Christian Watson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk