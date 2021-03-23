Packers re-sign CB Kevin King to one-year, $6M deal

The Packers are bringing back CB Kevin King, signing him to a one-year deal worth $6 million. King was a second-round pick by the Packers in the 2017 NFL draft and has played 41 games in four seasons. He has six career interceptions and 27 passes defensed, as well as 168 total tackles

