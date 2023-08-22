Packers sign CB Elijah Hamilton, waive C Jake Hanson with injury designation

The Green Bay Packers signed cornerback Elijah Hamilton and waived offensive lineman Jake Hanson with an injury designation on Tuesday.

Hanson, a sixth-round pick of the Packers in the 2020 draft, injured his shin against the New England Patriots on Saturday night. He played in 11 games and made one start, playing 75 total snaps on offense and 32 more on special teams.

Hanson will go on waivers. If unclaimed, Hanson would revert to Green Bay’s injured reserve, setting up the possibility of an injury settlement and Hanson becoming a free agent.

Hamilton gets the open spot on the 90-man roster.

Hamilton went undrafted out of Louisiana Tech in 2022. After four seasons at Vanderbilt, Hamilton transferred to Louisiana Tech and played in 10 games (one pass breakup over 227 snaps) during his final collegiate season in 2021. Hamilton spent time with the Miami Dolphins and most recently played for the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL.

During the 2023 season with the Battlehawks, Hamilton allowed 13 catches and had two pass breakups over 317 snaps and nine games.

Hamilton’s Relative Athletic Score at cornerback is 8.79 out of 10.0.

The Packers returned Innis Gaines and Corey Ballentine at practice on Tuesday, but Hamilton will add more depth at cornerback during the final week of training camp.

