Packers sign CB Elijah Hamilton, waive OL Jake Hanson

The Packers announced a pair of roster moves on Tuesday afternoon.

They have signed cornerback Elijah Hamilton and waived offensive lineman Jake Hanson. Hanson was let go with an injury designation.

Hamilton signed with the Dolphins after going undrafted out of Louisiana Tech in 2022. He failed to make the team and played for St. Louis in the XFL earlier this year.

Hanson was a sixth-round pick in 2020 and he played in 11 games for Green Bay over the last two seasons. He started one of those games and also saw playing time on special teams during his run with the Packers.