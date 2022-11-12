Packers sign CB Corey Ballentine from practice squad to 53-man roster

The Green Bay Packers added help at cornerback from the practice squad on Saturday.

The team announced the signing of cornerback Corey Ballentine from the practice squad to the 53-man roster before Sunday’s visit from the Dallas Cowboys.

Ballentine takes the roster spot of Eric Stokes, who was placed on injured reserve after he suffered knee and ankle injuries against the Detroit Lions.

The Packers initially signed Ballentine (5-11, 196) to the practice squad on Sept. 28. A sixth-round pick of the New York Giants in the 2019 NFL draft, Ballentine has played in 32 games and made four starts at the professional level.

Between 2019 and 2021, Ballentine played 405 snaps on defense and 278 on special teams. He produced 46 tackles, two pass breakups and one quarterback hit while also returning 35 kickoffs.

With Stokes on injured reserve and Shemar Jean-Charles ruled out for the third consecutive game, the Packers required depth behind Jaire Alexader, Rasul Douglas and Keisean Nixon at cornerback. It’s also possible Ballentine will be in the mix to return kickoffs on Sunday.

Ballentine has previously played for the Giants, Atlanta Falcons, Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets and Detroit Lions. He spent 13 days on the practice squad of the Cardinals earlier this year.

Ballentine is an elite athlete. His Relative Athletic Score coming out of Washburn in 2019 was 9.37 out of 10.0, thanks to elite scores in the vertical leap (39.5″), broad jump (11-3) and three-cone (6.82). He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.47 seconds.

List

Packers vs. Cowboys: 5 things to watch and a prediction in Week 10

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire