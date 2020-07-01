Packers sign AJ Dillon

The Packers got another rookie under contract, a guy who should create some interesting competition.

Running back A.J. Dillon just tweeted out a photo of himself signing his rookie deal with the Packers.

The second-rounder from Boston College ran for 1,685 yards and 14 touchdowns last year, capping a three-year college career in which he 4,382 yards and 38 touchdowns.

The Packers have a very good back in Aaron Jones, who scored 19 touchdowns last year, making Dillon’s arrival a lesser version of taking quarterback Jordan Love in the first round.

