Packers sign 3 tryout players following rookie minicamp

The Green Bay Packers signed three new players following this past weekend’s rookie minicamp: cornerback William Hooper, long snapper Broughton Hatcher and defensive lineman Antonio Moultrie.

Hooper, Hatcher and Moultrie were all invited to participate as tryout players. Including draft picks, undrafted free agents and tryout signings, the Packers have added 28 players to the roster over the last week and a half.

Hooper is an undrafted rookie free agent from Northwestern State. He broke 21 passes at the collegiate level and was a second-team All-Conference pick as a senior. (More on Hooper here.)

Hatcher was the snapper for 35 games between the 2018 and 2022 seasons at Old Dominion.

Moultrie played four seasons at UAB and one at Miami, tallying 12.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in 47 games.

The Packers opened a roster spot by releasing long snapper Jack Coco, who was the team’s only long snapper last season. Hatcher and free-agent signing Matt Orzech will compete during the summer for the position.

The Packers also signed seventh-round pick Grant DuBose, meaning nine of the team’s 13 draft picks are now under contract. The only picks without a contract at this point are Lukas Van Ness, Luke Musgrave, Jayden Reed and Tucker Kraft, the team’s top four picks.

