Packers sign 2023 first-round pick Lukas Van Ness to rookie contract

The Green Bay Packers and 2023 first-round pick Lukas Van Ness agreed on a rookie contract, the team announced Tuesday.

Van Ness, the 13th overall pick out of Iowa, signed a four-year deal with the Packers that includes a fifth-year team option. The contract keeps Van Ness in Green Bay through the 2026 season, with the possibility of a fifth year in 2027 if the team exercises the option after his third season.

Over the Cap projects the Van Ness contract to be worth almost $17.4 million over four years with a signing bonus of almost $9.7 million. His cap number in 2023 should be around $3.1 million.

The signing of Van Ness leaves the Packers with only two unsigned draft picks: second-round tight end Luke Musgrave and second-round receiver Jayden Reed.

