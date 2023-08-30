Packers sign 16 players to initial 2023 practice squad
The Green Bay Packers announced the signings of 16 players to the practice squad on Wednesday.
All 16 players were with the Packers during training camp but released during final cutdowns on Tuesday. One of the 16 players was Kenneth Odumegwu, an International Player Pathway participant who gets a practice squad exemption, so the Packers still have one open spot.
Here’s the list:
QB Alex McGough
RB Patrick Taylor
FB Henry Pearson
WR Bo Melton
WR Grant DuBose
TE Austin Allen
OT Kadeem Telfort
C James Empey
DL Chris Slayton
OLB Keshawn Banks
OLB Arron Mosby
OLB Kenneth Odumegwu (IPP)
CB Kiondre Thomas
CB Corey Ballentine
DB Innis Gaines
S Benny Sapp
It’s possible the open practice squad spot will go to linebacker Tariq Carpenter or defensive lineman Jonathan Ford, who were released from the 53-man roster on Wednesday after the Packers claimed tight end Ben Sims and safety Zayne Anderson. The Packers could also release one of the other 15 players above and add both Carpenter and Ford to the practice squad if they go unclaimed on Thursday.