Packers sign 10 players, including QB Kurt Benkert, to futures deals

The Green Bay Packers signed 10 players to futures deals, ensuring they’ll be on the team’s 90-man roster when the new league year begins in March.

All 10 players were either on the team’s practice squad to end the season or with the practice squad at some point during the season.

Here’s the list:

QB Kurt Benkert

WR Chris Blair

CB Kabion Ento

QB Danny Etling

S Innis Gaines

LB La’Darius Hamilton

C Michal Menet

K JJ Molson

OL Cole Van Lanen

LB Ray Wilborn

Notes: Bringing back Benkert and signing Etling ensures the Packers will have three quarterbacks under contract regardless of Aaron Rodgers’ decision. Molson, who was impressive last summer, could have a chance to be the team’s kicker in 2022. Hamilton and Van Lanen, a 2021 draft pick, both played in regular-season games. Ento returns for a fourth season in Green Bay. The Packers like Gaines and Wilborn as defensive prospects and potential special teamers.

