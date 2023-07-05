Packers set times for first three training camp practices of 2023

The Green Bay Packers announced the starting times of the first three open training camp practices in 2023.

Per the team, the Packers will begin practice at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26, Thursday, July 27 and Saturday, July 29.

July 26 is the first practice of training camp. Rookies, quarterbacks and injured players report on July 21, while veterans report on July 25.

The rest of the training camp schedule remains TBD in terms of starting time.

A full schedule of events between now and Week 1 for the Packers can be found here.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire