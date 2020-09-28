Packers set team record for points scored in first 3 games

No team in Green Bay Packers history has scored as many points through the first three games of a season as Matt LaFleur’s team to start 2020.

The Packers set the new record when they scored 37 more points during Sunday night’s win over the New Orleans Saints, upping the team’s total to 122 in three games.

The Packers scored 43 points in a season-opening victory over the Minnesota Vikings and 42 in the Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, the Packers’ 122 points are the fifth-most by an NFL team through the first three games of a season since the start of the Super Bowl era.

After Sunday’s games, the Packers lead the NFL in points. LaFleur’s team is averaging 40.7 points per game.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has thrown nine touchdown passes without an interception, while running back Aaron Jones has scored five total touchdowns. Receivers Davante Adams, Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling have caught five of Rodgers’ nine touchdown passes. Mason Crosby has made all seven of his field goal attempts and all 13 extra points, and the Packers defense added an interception return for a touchdown.

Now 3-0, the Packers will return home to play the Atlanta Falcons, who are winless and have allowed 36.0 points per game to start the 2020 season.