Packers set shareholder meeting, first training camp practice for July 22

Membership has its privileges.

OK, some privileges.

OK, one privilege.

In addition to getting a piece of paper suitable for framing, Packers shareholders also get an annual invitation to the shareholders meeting at Lambeau Field. This year, it will happen on July 22 — also the first day of training camp. The Packers start the season on September 6 with a game against the Eagles in Brazil.

The Packers have more than 539,000 shareholders. Each can have up to four tickets for the annual shareholder meeting.

The significance of the meeting comes from the annual report, which gives a glimpse into the books of an NFL team. With all other teams privately held, no transparency is required.

Whatever the Packers are doing, it's working. While it was a clunky two decades post-Vince Lombardi, the Packers have contended far more often than not since the late 1980s. They're currently on the front end of what could be an unprecedented trifecta of short-list franchise quarterbacks, from Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love.