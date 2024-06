Packers set practice dates for 2024 training camp

The Green Bay Packers announced practice dates for training camp ahead of the 2024 season.

Including open practices, joint practices and Family Night, the Packers have 18 practices on the schedule for training camp.

The Packers will open training camp with a 10:30 a.m. practice on Monday, July 22. While the dates of other practices are finalized, the Packers will announce practice times at a later date. Open practices will be held at Ray Nitschke Field. Family Night is held at Lambeau Field.

Packers training camp schedule

Monday, July 22: First practice (10:30 a.m.)

Monday, July 22: Annual shareholders meeting (3:00 p.m.)

Tuesday, July 23: Practice (TBD)

Wednesday, July 24: Practice (TBD)

Friday, July 26: Practice (TBD)

Saturday, July 27: Practice (TBD)

Sunday, July 28: Practice (TBD)

Tuesday, July 30: Practice (TBD)

Wednesday, July 31: Practice (TBD)

Thursday, Aug. 1: Practice (TBD)

Saturday, Aug 3: Family Night (7:30 p.m)

Tuesday, Aug. 6: Practice (TBD)

Wednesday, Aug. 7: Practice (TBD)

Saturday, Aug. 10: Preseason game at Cleveland (3:25 p.m.)

Tuesday, Aug. 13: Practice (TBD)

Wednesday, Aug. 14: Practice (TBD)

Friday, Aug. 16: Joint practice at Denver (TBD)

Sunday, Aug. 18: Preseason game at Denver (7:00 p.m.)

Tuesday, Aug. 20: Practice (TBD)

Thursday, Aug. 22: Joint practice vs. Baltimore (TBD)

Saturday, Aug. 24: Preseason game. vs. Baltimore (Noon)

