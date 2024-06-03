Packers set Annual Meeting & first Training Camp for July 22

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have confirmed that, for the first time, the Annual Meeting and the opening practice of the Packers Training Camp will take place on the same day.

Scheduled for July 22, shareholders can enjoy practice at Ray Nitschke Field at 10:30 a.m. and then plan to attend the meeting in Lambeau Field at 3:00 p.m. The early beginning of training camp is due to the team kicking off the season in Brazil on Friday, September 6.

The Packers will present two candidates for shareholder vote at the Annual Meeting to join the Packers Board of Directors: Michael Alexander and Bill Jartz.

Alexander is the chancellor of UW-Green Bay, a role he has held since 2020. He has overseen enrollment growth of 17.4% at the institution.

Jartz is a television news anchor for WBAY-TV, having started in the business more than 40 years ago. A Clintonville native, Jartz also has served as public address announcer at Lambeau Field during Packers home games since 2005.

“We’re excited to present two nominees for a vote of our shareholders,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “Michael’s leadership at UW-Green Bay has enhanced the university’s role as a community resource, and his perspective will be a valuable addition to the Board. Bill has shared his talents with our community for decades as a newscaster and on gamedays at Lambeau Field, and we are looking forward to having his voice on our Board, as well. Bill’s experience playing football at Northwestern University will also be helpful to us.”

Information about the Annual Meeting, which will be updated as the date approaches, also can be found online here.

