Packers set annual Family Night event for Saturday, Aug. 3

The Green Bay Packers will host the team’s annual “Family Night” event at Lambeau Field on Saturday, Aug. 3, the team announced Monday.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, June 26 at 10:00 a.m. The cost is still $10, although the team is now charging $5 for parking this year.

The Packers will take the field for warmups at 7:00 p.m. ahead of the 7:30 p.m. practice. Fireworks are planned for after practice.

Matt LaFleur’s team will hold a full practice inside Lambeau Field.

While not live streamed, the Packers will have a broadcast of “Family Night” available through the Packers TV Network.

“Family Night” is entering its 23rd season. This year, fans will get an up and close look at a potential Super Bowl contender in Year 2 of the Jordan Love era.

The team is still finishing the training camp practice schedule. A week after the “Family Night” practice, the Packers will go on the road to play the Cleveland Browns in the preseason opener on Aug. 10.

