Packers select USC RB MarShawn Lloyd at No. 88 overall in 2024 NFL draft

The Green Bay Packers selected USC running back MarShawn Lloyd at No. 88 overall in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Lloyd, a transfer from South Carolina, rushed for 1,621 yards and 19 touchdowns over 32 games and 14 starts. Last season, he led USC with 820 rushing yards and nine scores. He also caught 34 passes for 452 yards and two more touchdowns.

Lloyd is 23 years old. He participated at the Senior Bowl.

Lloyd was Daniel Jeremiah’s No. 1 rated running back in the draft class.

The Packers swapped out Aaron Jones for Josh Jacobs in free agency. Lloyd will compete with A.J. Dillon to backup Jacobs in 2024 and have a chance to be the true No. 2 in 2025 and beyond.

