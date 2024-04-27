Packers select Texas A&M LB Edgerrin Cooper at No. 45 overall in 2024 NFL draft

The Green Bay Packers selected Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper at No. 45 overall in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft.

The Packers traded back from No. 41 with the New Orleans Saints, adding a fifth- and sixth-round pick on Day 3 of the draft. After moving back four spots, the Packers took Cooper, the first off-ball linebacker off the board in the draft.

Cooper was dominant during the 2023 season, producing 17.0 tackles for loss and 8.0 sacks. He was a first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC pick.

Cooper made 21 career starts and had 30.5 tackles for loss, 10 pass breakups and two interceptions.

Cooper visited the Packers ahead of the draft. He was invited to the East-West Shrine Bowl but couldn’t participate due to injury.

The Packers are switching to a 4-3 base defense and need another starter with Quay Walker and Isaiah McDuffie.

