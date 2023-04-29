Packers select South Dakota State TE Tucker Kraft at No. 78 overall in third round of 2023 draft

The Green Bay Packers selected South Dakota State tight end Tucker Kraft with 78th overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Kraft caught 99 passes for 1,218 yards and nine touchdowns over 32 games and 21 starts at South Dakota State. He was a two-time All-American. In 2021, Kraft caught 65 passes for 780 yards and six scores over 15 games. He missed six games with an ankle injury in 2022.

At the combine, Musgrave run the 40-yard dash in 4.69 seconds, hit 34″ in the vertical leap and finished the three-cone drill in 7.08 seconds. He has 10″ hands. His Relative Athletic Score is 9.68 out of 10.0.

Kraft (6-4, 254) joins Luke Musgrave as the two tight ends drafted by the Packers on Day 2 of the draft. Together, the two fill a major roster hole for Brian Gutekunst and give Jordan Love to intriguing weapons in the passing game.

